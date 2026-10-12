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Pope to have surgery to remove lung nodule
World News
12-10-2026 | 03:04
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Pope to have surgery to remove lung nodule
Pope Leo XIV announced on Sunday that he would have an operation "in the coming days" for a lump on his lung, saying it had been located "at a very early stage."
"During recent medical checks, a nodule on my lung was found. It has been detected at a very early stage and is very localised," the 71-year-old said in a weekly address in St Peter's Square.
"The doctors believe it would be right to intervene and so, following their advice, I have decided to have the operation to remove it. The operation is already planned in the coming days," he said.
Following the Pope's statement during his Angelus prayers, the Vatican press office said the pontiff was expected to have surgery in the next few days, and the expected recovery time from the operation would be around one week.
The operation was to take place in the Gemelli hospital in Rome, which has frequently treated popes since John Paul II.
No information has been given as to whether the surgery and recovery would affect the pope's agenda for international trips. He is next due to go to Uruguay, Argentina and Peru between November 6 and 17.
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