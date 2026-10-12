Russia refuses to say if energy ceasefire with Ukraine is in place

Russia refused to say on Monday whether an agreement had been reached with Ukraine to halt attacks on energy infrastructure, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump sowed confusion with his unilateral announcement that an "energy ceasefire" had been reached.



"Contacts are continuing. As soon as we have anything to say on this matter, we will be sure to let you know," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.



Asked separately about Kyiv's call for a 60-day complete ceasefire to enable it to hold elections, Peskov told reporters: "We don't want a ceasefire, we want long-term peace."







AFP