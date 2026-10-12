US, allies warn Iran over 'unacceptable' acts after British airbase incident

The United States and allies including Britain, Australia, Canada, France and Germany warned Tehran Monday against hostile acts after a major scare at a UK airbase was deemed almost certainly directed by Iran's Revolutionary Guards.



"Any attempt by Iran to threaten, silence, intimidate, harass, harm, or coerce people on our territories through proxies or any other means is unacceptable," said a joint statement by 29 parties, published by the U.S. State Department.







AFP