PM Salam holds talks with UN official Imran Riza on reconstruction and recovery efforts

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam met Monday morning at the Grand Serail with Imran Riza, Deputy Special Coordinator, Resident Coordinator, and Humanitarian Coordinator of the United Nations in Lebanon.



Discussions focused on the government's efforts to rebuild war-damaged areas and advance social and economic recovery.



Talks also addressed the ongoing work of the Ministry of Social Affairs in coordinating and directing assistance for populations displaced by the war through the government-backed "Aman" program.



Riza reaffirmed the United Nations' commitment to supporting the government's reconstruction and recovery initiatives, describing them as essential for reviving affected regions and ensuring the return of residents to their homes.



Later, Prime Minister Salam received MPs Yassin Yassin, Firas Hamdan, Charbel Massaad, and Ibrahim Mneimneh. Following the meeting, Mneimneh said discussions centered on the government's decision to place all arms under state authority, a move he described as a pivotal national milestone.



"We expressed our rejection of the accusatory rhetoric directed at this decision and the positions of the prime minister and the president," Mneimneh said. "We fully support this course and are committed to following it through, based on a firm conviction that the time has come to end any dispute over state sovereignty. This is the unifying principle on which we all agree."