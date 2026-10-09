Saint Laurent says designer Anthony Vaccarello to leave

Belgian fashion designer Anthony Vaccarello will leave his post as chief designer at Saint Laurent after a decade in charge, the French house's parent company Kering announced Friday.



"Anthony Vaccarello has played a key role in Saint Laurent's development, helping to strengthen its identity and influence across the worlds of fashion and culture," Kering said in a statement, without giving any reason for Vaccarello's departure.



The designer had hinted at his potential exit at his final show for Saint Laurent on September 29.



AFP