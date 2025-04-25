Five killed in Russian attacks on Ukraine, officials say

Five people, including a child, were killed in renewed Russian attacks on Ukraine, Ukrainian officials said on Friday.



Three of the victims were killed in the city of Pavlohrad after a drone strike, said Serhiy Lysak, governor of the central Dnipropetrovsk region.



"The aggressor again conducted a mass attack on the region with drones," Lysak wrote on Telegram, adding that 11 drones were destroyed over the region.



Reuters