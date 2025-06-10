News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
25
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Researcher Ossa Kbire
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
25
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
France says it obtains Palestinian reform pledge ahead of conference
World News
10-06-2025 | 09:37
High views
Share
Share
2
min
France says it obtains Palestinian reform pledge ahead of conference
France said on Tuesday it had obtained new commitments from the Palestinian Authority to reform, ahead of a conference next week at which Paris could become the most prominent Western power to back recognition of an independent Palestinian state.
President Emmanuel Macron has received a letter from Mahmoud Abbas in which the Palestinian president condemns the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack against Israel, calls on all hostages to be released and pledges further reforms, the Elysee said.
The letter to Macron, who is working on organizing an international conference with Saudi Arabia to discuss recognition of Palestine, contains "unprecedented" pledges, Macron's office said, without elaborating.
"Hamas will no longer rule Gaza and must hand over its weapons and military capabilities to the Palestinian Security Forces, which will oversee their removal outside the Occupied Palestinian territory, with Arab and international support," the French leader's office quoted Abbas as having written in the letter.
French officials have said Macron is leaning towards recognizing a Palestinian state ahead of the U.N. conference which France and Saudi Arabia are co-hosting from June 17-20.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
France
Palestinian
Reform
Conference
Next
Israel says activist Greta Thunberg leaving on flight to France
California suing Trump administration over deployment of National Guard in Los Angeles
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-30
France may toughen stance on Israel if it continues blocking Gaza aid, Macron says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-30
France may toughen stance on Israel if it continues blocking Gaza aid, Macron says
0
Middle East News
2025-05-29
Saudi Arabia frees Iran cleric it detained ahead of hajj: Iran media
Middle East News
2025-05-29
Saudi Arabia frees Iran cleric it detained ahead of hajj: Iran media
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-12
On the path to reform: Beirut Airport undergoes major upgrades ahead of summer season
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-12
On the path to reform: Beirut Airport undergoes major upgrades ahead of summer season
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-12
Upcoming IMF, World Bank Spring Meetings: Lebanon finalizes bank reform bill ahead of talks
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-12
Upcoming IMF, World Bank Spring Meetings: Lebanon finalizes bank reform bill ahead of talks
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
No aid without reforms: Lebanon faces donor ultimatum
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
No aid without reforms: Lebanon faces donor ultimatum
0
World News
11:40
EU removes UAE from 'high-risk' money-laundering list, adds Monaco
World News
11:40
EU removes UAE from 'high-risk' money-laundering list, adds Monaco
0
World News
10:31
Russia says completed second round of Ukraine prisoner exchange
World News
10:31
Russia says completed second round of Ukraine prisoner exchange
0
World News
10:00
Austria declares national mourning after school shooting
World News
10:00
Austria declares national mourning after school shooting
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-08
Israel Hayom cites sources: Israel, US reportedly agree to end UNIFIL mission in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-06-08
Israel Hayom cites sources: Israel, US reportedly agree to end UNIFIL mission in South Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-08
Tense Washington visit: No wins for Netanyahu as Trump backs talks with Iran, warms to Turkey
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-08
Tense Washington visit: No wins for Netanyahu as Trump backs talks with Iran, warms to Turkey
0
Lebanon News
10:42
Le Drian says Lebanon does not have time, so it must expedite the approval of required reform laws
Lebanon News
10:42
Le Drian says Lebanon does not have time, so it must expedite the approval of required reform laws
0
Lebanon News
13:51
Lebanon's President Aoun receives French Envoy Le Drian at Baabda Palace
Lebanon News
13:51
Lebanon's President Aoun receives French Envoy Le Drian at Baabda Palace
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:06
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
07:06
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:32
UNIFIL condemns attack on peacekeepers during patrol in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:32
UNIFIL condemns attack on peacekeepers during patrol in South Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
07:06
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
07:06
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
3
Lebanon News
03:58
PM Salam stresses state sovereignty, financial reform at reconstruction conference
Lebanon News
03:58
PM Salam stresses state sovereignty, financial reform at reconstruction conference
4
Lebanon News
05:52
Lebanon records over 3,500 Israeli violations since November ceasefire: Official tally
Lebanon News
05:52
Lebanon records over 3,500 Israeli violations since November ceasefire: Official tally
5
Lebanon News
05:38
Bedias Municipality condemns incident involving UNIFIL patrol in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:38
Bedias Municipality condemns incident involving UNIFIL patrol in South Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
08:08
President Joseph Aoun arrives in Jordan for summit talks
Lebanon News
08:08
President Joseph Aoun arrives in Jordan for summit talks
7
Lebanon News
07:40
Lebanese Foreign Ministry condemns attack on UNIFIL personnel
Lebanon News
07:40
Lebanese Foreign Ministry condemns attack on UNIFIL personnel
8
Lebanon News
13:13
Lebanese Army inspects previously destroyed building in Beirut's suburbs following ceasefire committee request
Lebanon News
13:13
Lebanese Army inspects previously destroyed building in Beirut's suburbs following ceasefire committee request
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More