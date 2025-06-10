France says it obtains Palestinian reform pledge ahead of conference

10-06-2025 | 09:37
France says it obtains Palestinian reform pledge ahead of conference
France says it obtains Palestinian reform pledge ahead of conference

France said on Tuesday it had obtained new commitments from the Palestinian Authority to reform, ahead of a conference next week at which Paris could become the most prominent Western power to back recognition of an independent Palestinian state.

President Emmanuel Macron has received a letter from Mahmoud Abbas in which the Palestinian president condemns the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack against Israel, calls on all hostages to be released and pledges further reforms, the Elysee said.

The letter to Macron, who is working on organizing an international conference with Saudi Arabia to discuss recognition of Palestine, contains "unprecedented" pledges, Macron's office said, without elaborating.

"Hamas will no longer rule Gaza and must hand over its weapons and military capabilities to the Palestinian Security Forces, which will oversee their removal outside the Occupied Palestinian territory, with Arab and international support," the French leader's office quoted Abbas as having written in the letter.

French officials have said Macron is leaning towards recognizing a Palestinian state ahead of the U.N. conference which France and Saudi Arabia are co-hosting from June 17-20.



Reuters
 

