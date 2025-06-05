Syria monitor says 3 Alawites dead in security operation

Middle East News
05-06-2025 | 10:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Syria monitor says 3 Alawites dead in security operation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Syria monitor says 3 Alawites dead in security operation

A monitor said Thursday that three members of Syria's Alawite minority were killed and property torched during a security operation a day earlier in the coastal province of Latakia.

Provincial authorities declared a curfew in the Latakia towns of Beit Ana and nearby Dalia on Wednesday, saying a security operation followed an attack on "a telecommunications center in the Dalia area by an outlaw group".

In a statement on social media, the authorities later announced the arrest of "number of those involved", without reporting any casualties.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that "security forces descended on the town of Beit Ana on Wednesday evening" and set fire to homes "as well as a school, a shopping area and a sports club during a security operation".

"Two young men from the village, one of them with special needs, were shot dead" during the operation, while the body of a third man was also found with gunshot wounds, said the Observatory.

Houses were set alight in Dalia and a number of men were arrested.

AFP

Middle East News

Syria

Latakia

Alawite

Minority

Massacres

LBCI Next
US vetoes UN Security Council demand for Gaza ceasefire
Trump says Iran 'slow walking' on nuclear deal
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-04

Syria monitor says five Alawites found dead after detention

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-29

Syria monitor says four dead as security forces, Druze fighters clash near Damascus

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-25

Syria war monitor says 11 Alawite civilians killed in security raids

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-29

Syria monitor raises sectarian clashes toll to 14 dead

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Coalition on the edge: Netanyahu battles crisis over draft law and Gaza war

LBCI
Middle East News
09:52

Iran 'strongly' condemns US veto of UN Gaza ceasefire resolution

LBCI
Middle East News
06:32

EU official says 175 million euro Syria recovery package 'clear message' of support

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:59

Israeli PM says bodies of two hostages retrieved from Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-03

Israel pushes to keep Morgan Ortagus in Lebanon role amid US reshuffle concerns — the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-13

PM Salam: Issue of Lebanese missing in Syria to be raised during visit, calls for unity and reform on civil war anniversary

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Samir Geagea urges government to begin disarming Palestinian factions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-03

Uncertainty looms over fate of Lebanon’s central bank vice governors

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:43

Israel issues evacuation warning for residents of Hadath, Haret Hreik, and Borj El Brajneh in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:59

Israeli strike targets vehicle near a school in South Lebanon's Borj Qalaouiye

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:10

Israeli artillery targets outskirts of Wazzani, South Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:48

President Aoun and PM Salam discuss appointments and South Lebanon developments

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:07

Lebanese Army uncovers and dismantles surveillance device in Yaroun, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:18

Lebanon elected to UN Economic and Social Council for 2026–2028 term

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:59

Israeli PM says bodies of two hostages retrieved from Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:35

In Lebanon, IMF sees ‘some progress’ on reforms but urges more external support

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More