Ukraine gives Moscow list of 'deported' children: Kyiv

Ukrainian negotiators handed Russian officials a list of children "illegally deported" by Moscow during its invasion, demanding their return, Ukrainian presidential aide Andriy Yermak said Monday.



"Today during talks in Istanbul, the Ukrainian side officially gave the Russian side a list of Ukrainian children that need to be returned," Yermak wrote on social media.



"We are talking about hundreds of children that Russia has illegally deported, forcibly transferred or kept in temporarily occupied territories," he added.





AFP