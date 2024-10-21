US investigates Israeli army unit for alleged human rights violations involving Gaza detainees: Axios

The U.S. State Department is examining an Israeli army unit in charge of guarding detainees from Gaza for alleged human rights violations, which could have implications on U.S. assistance, Axios reported, citing Israeli and U.S. officials.



The news website noted in a report: "Several members of the unit, called 'Force 100,' are standing trial in Israel for allegedly sexually assaulting a Palestinian detainee at the Sde Teiman detention camp."