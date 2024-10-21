US investigates Israeli army unit for alleged human rights violations involving Gaza detainees: Axios

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-21 | 13:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US investigates Israeli army unit for alleged human rights violations involving Gaza detainees: Axios
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US investigates Israeli army unit for alleged human rights violations involving Gaza detainees: Axios

The U.S. State Department is examining an Israeli army unit in charge of guarding detainees from Gaza for alleged human rights violations, which could have implications on U.S. assistance, Axios reported, citing Israeli and U.S. officials.

The news website noted in a report: "Several members of the unit, called 'Force 100,' are standing trial in Israel for allegedly sexually assaulting a Palestinian detainee at the Sde Teiman detention camp."
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United States

Israel

State Department

Gaza

Detainees

Violations

LBCI Next
WHO to evacuate 1,000 Gazan women, children for urgent medical care
Conflict escalates: Drone strike on Netanyahu’s home triggers Israeli response plans against Iran
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:48

Israeli media: Air traffic halted at Ben Gurion Airport for security concerns; 123 soldiers injured on Lebanon and Gaza fronts

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-20

Israeli army reports death of 401st Armored Brigade commander in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-19

Israeli official says Hamas' reported death toll from airstrike in northern Gaza is 'exaggerated'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-19

Israel airstrikes kill 73 Palestinians in northern Gaza, Hamas media office says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:16

WHO to evacuate 1,000 Gazan women, children for urgent medical care

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-20

Conflict escalates: Drone strike on Netanyahu’s home triggers Israeli response plans against Iran

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-20

Amid Blinken's potential last visit, Netanyahu's assassination allegations against Hezbollah take center stage

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-20

Israeli army reports death of 401st Armored Brigade commander in Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:22

US investigates Israeli army unit for alleged human rights violations involving Gaza detainees: Axios

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents in southern Lebanon villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:38

PM Mikati urges Iran to calm 'emotional responses' toward Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2024-10-16

Canada condemns Israeli attacks in Gaza, urges protection for civilians, first responders, and UNIFIL in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-17

Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14

Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:45

Sources confirm to LBCI: US presidential envoy Amos Hochstein is staying with the government for at least another three months at the request of Vice President Harris

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:24

Heavy Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs, including area near Beirut Airport (Videos)

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:02

Israel submits demands to White House for ending war in Lebanon, Axios reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:22

Israeli army issues evacuation warning for Beirut's Laylaki, Ouzai, Haret Hreik, Borj El Brajneh, and Hadath residents: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:35

Building collapses in Chiyah in Beirut's southern suburbs due to Israeli strike (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:00

US envoy Hochstein after meeting Berri: Escalation between Lebanon and Israel spiraling out of control despite efforts

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:08

PM Mikati to Al Arabiya: No contact with Hezbollah since last month, commitment to Resolution 1701

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:55

Israeli airstrikes target Hezbollah's Al-Qard Al-Hassan in multiple locations across Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More