US investigates Israeli army unit for alleged human rights violations involving Gaza detainees: Axios
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-21 | 13:22
US investigates Israeli army unit for alleged human rights violations involving Gaza detainees: Axios
The U.S. State Department is examining an Israeli army unit in charge of guarding detainees from Gaza for alleged human rights violations, which could have implications on U.S. assistance, Axios reported, citing Israeli and U.S. officials.
The news website noted in a report: "Several members of the unit, called 'Force 100,' are standing trial in Israel for allegedly sexually assaulting a Palestinian detainee at the Sde Teiman detention camp."
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
United States
Israel
State Department
Gaza
Detainees
Violations
WHO to evacuate 1,000 Gazan women, children for urgent medical care
Conflict escalates: Drone strike on Netanyahu’s home triggers Israeli response plans against Iran
