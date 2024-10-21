News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel's army claims it hit about 300 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon in past day
Middle East News
2024-10-21 | 13:57
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel's army claims it hit about 300 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon in past day
The Israeli military on Monday said it struck about 300 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon over the past 24 hours in a widening air campaign now also targeting the group's financial operations.
"Approximately 300 targets were hit in the last 24 hours alone," the military said in a statement.
AFP
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Israel
Hezbollah
Lebanon
Herzi Halevi
Al-Qard al-Hassan
Next
Austin says THAAD missile defense system ‘in place’ in Israel
Putin says Russia, UAE have 'strategic partnership'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
15:55
Israeli airstrikes target Hezbollah's Al-Qard Al-Hassan in multiple locations across Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:55
Israeli airstrikes target Hezbollah's Al-Qard Al-Hassan in multiple locations across Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Financial warfare: Israel targets Hezbollah’s Al-Qard Al-Hassan branches in violent night of airstrikes
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Financial warfare: Israel targets Hezbollah’s Al-Qard Al-Hassan branches in violent night of airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
12:38
Hezbollah says targeted Israeli troops in Lebanon's Aita al-Shaab village
Lebanon News
12:38
Hezbollah says targeted Israeli troops in Lebanon's Aita al-Shaab village
0
Lebanon News
07:52
Hezbollah says it targeted Israeli troops in Markaba, Kfarkela in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:52
Hezbollah says it targeted Israeli troops in Markaba, Kfarkela in South Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
14:46
Hezbollah says targeted Israeli army intelligence base near Tel Aviv
Middle East News
14:46
Hezbollah says targeted Israeli army intelligence base near Tel Aviv
0
World News
13:43
US State Department warns against routine strikes in Beirut ahead of Blinken’s Mideast trip
World News
13:43
US State Department warns against routine strikes in Beirut ahead of Blinken’s Mideast trip
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:22
US investigates Israeli army unit for alleged human rights violations involving Gaza detainees: Axios
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:22
US investigates Israeli army unit for alleged human rights violations involving Gaza detainees: Axios
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Financial warfare: Israel targets Hezbollah’s Al-Qard Al-Hassan branches in violent night of airstrikes
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Financial warfare: Israel targets Hezbollah’s Al-Qard Al-Hassan branches in violent night of airstrikes
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-02
Iran's Khamenei warned Nasrallah of Israeli plot to kill him: Reuters
Lebanon News
2024-10-02
Iran's Khamenei warned Nasrallah of Israeli plot to kill him: Reuters
0
Lebanon News
02:37
Israeli airstrikes cause significant damage to Hezbollah’s Al-Qard Al-Hassan facilities (Videos)
Lebanon News
02:37
Israeli airstrikes cause significant damage to Hezbollah’s Al-Qard Al-Hassan facilities (Videos)
0
Lebanon News
09:21
Israeli army claims it destroyed weapons depots and missile launchers in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:21
Israeli army claims it destroyed weapons depots and missile launchers in South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-09-19
Lufthansa extends suspension of Mideast flights
Middle East News
2024-09-19
Lufthansa extends suspension of Mideast flights
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-17
Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact
Lebanon News
2024-10-17
Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
0
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:45
Sources confirm to LBCI: US presidential envoy Amos Hochstein is staying with the government for at least another three months at the request of Vice President Harris
Lebanon News
12:45
Sources confirm to LBCI: US presidential envoy Amos Hochstein is staying with the government for at least another three months at the request of Vice President Harris
2
Lebanon News
17:24
Heavy Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs, including area near Beirut Airport (Videos)
Lebanon News
17:24
Heavy Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs, including area near Beirut Airport (Videos)
3
Lebanon News
00:02
Israel submits demands to White House for ending war in Lebanon, Axios reports
Lebanon News
00:02
Israel submits demands to White House for ending war in Lebanon, Axios reports
4
Lebanon News
15:22
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for Beirut's Laylaki, Ouzai, Haret Hreik, Borj El Brajneh, and Hadath residents: Here are the details
Lebanon News
15:22
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for Beirut's Laylaki, Ouzai, Haret Hreik, Borj El Brajneh, and Hadath residents: Here are the details
5
Lebanon News
16:35
Building collapses in Chiyah in Beirut's southern suburbs due to Israeli strike (Video)
Lebanon News
16:35
Building collapses in Chiyah in Beirut's southern suburbs due to Israeli strike (Video)
6
Lebanon News
07:00
US envoy Hochstein after meeting Berri: Escalation between Lebanon and Israel spiraling out of control despite efforts
Lebanon News
07:00
US envoy Hochstein after meeting Berri: Escalation between Lebanon and Israel spiraling out of control despite efforts
7
Lebanon News
16:08
PM Mikati to Al Arabiya: No contact with Hezbollah since last month, commitment to Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
16:08
PM Mikati to Al Arabiya: No contact with Hezbollah since last month, commitment to Resolution 1701
8
Lebanon News
15:55
Israeli airstrikes target Hezbollah's Al-Qard Al-Hassan in multiple locations across Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:55
Israeli airstrikes target Hezbollah's Al-Qard Al-Hassan in multiple locations across Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More