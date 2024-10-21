Israel's army claims it hit about 300 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon in past day

2024-10-21 | 13:57
Israel&#39;s army claims it hit about 300 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon in past day
Israel's army claims it hit about 300 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon in past day

The Israeli military on Monday said it struck about 300 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon over the past 24 hours in a widening air campaign now also targeting the group's financial operations.

"Approximately 300 targets were hit in the last 24 hours alone," the military said in a statement.
AFP
 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Israel

Hezbollah

Lebanon

Herzi Halevi

Al-Qard al-Hassan

