Saudi Arabia condemns 'unjustifiable' Iran 'aggression' on Qatar, offers 'full support'

Middle East News
23-06-2025 | 14:31
High views
Saudi Arabia condemns 'unjustifiable' Iran 'aggression' on Qatar, offers 'full support'
Saudi Arabia condemns 'unjustifiable' Iran 'aggression' on Qatar, offers 'full support'

Saudi Arabia lambasted Iran for its "unjustifiable" attack on a U.S. base in Qatar on Monday, offering to deploy "all its capabilities" to support Doha, with whom it has had fraught relations in the past.

Riyadh said it "condemns and denounces in the strongest terms the aggression launched by Iran against the sisterly State of Qatar... This is unacceptable and unjustifiable under any circumstances. The Kingdom affirms its solidarity and full support for... Qatar and offers all its capabilities to support the sisterly State of Qatar in any measures it takes," Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry said in a statement.


