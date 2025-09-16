Trump to arrive in Britain as the two nations line up deals worth $10 billion

U.S. President Donald Trump was due to arrive in Britain late on Tuesday for a second state visit at which the two nations will seal deals worth more than $10 billion, a renewal of a "special relationship" Prime Minister Keir Starmer is keen to champion.



U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and British finance minister Rachel Reeves were leading events before Trump's arrival, announcing a "Transatlantic taskforce" to deepen work between two of the world's largest financial centers.



Trump will then be greeted by King Charles on Wednesday, for a day of pomp at Windsor Castle, a regal show of soft power that Starmer hopes will offer him protection from possible pitfalls during the trip.







