Trump to arrive in Britain as the two nations line up deals worth $10 billion
World News
16-09-2025 | 11:23
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Trump to arrive in Britain as the two nations line up deals worth $10 billion
U.S. President Donald Trump was due to arrive in Britain late on Tuesday for a second state visit at which the two nations will seal deals worth more than $10 billion, a renewal of a "special relationship" Prime Minister Keir Starmer is keen to champion.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and British finance minister Rachel Reeves were leading events before Trump's arrival, announcing a "Transatlantic taskforce" to deepen work between two of the world's largest financial centers.
Trump will then be greeted by King Charles on Wednesday, for a day of pomp at Windsor Castle, a regal show of soft power that Starmer hopes will offer him protection from possible pitfalls during the trip.
Reuters
World News
Trump
US
UK
Britain
Deals
